



BNP Paribas has been hosting IBM Cloud in its data centres since 2019. The collaboration helped the bank build a resilient technological infrastructure to support its digital development. Since then, the bank joined IBM’s network of institutions and partners, leveraging its cloud for a better digital banking experience.

In addition to the already established infrastructure, BNP Paribas will now dedicate several of its data centres to IBM Cloud. This plan will take place in 2028 and will offer the necessary redundancy for the continuity of banking services while focusing on customer data and bank information security.











BNP Paribas' strategy to support business growth

This extension of partnership is part of BNP Paribas’s plan to implement the requirements of the European DORA regulation, which requires that financial institutions strengthen their operational resilience, particularly in the areas of business continuity and IT risk management.

By creating a new cloud infrastructure with improved risk management when it comes to cloud service providers, the bank’s business can continue to protect customer data. The renewed partnership will allow BNP Paribas to improve its capabilities, leveraging GPUs and IBM Cloud, which will be integrated with BNP Paribas’ cloud infrastructure. The additional resources aim to support business units in experimenting with and deploying GenAI use cases.

The bank is also working on its application modernisation with a cloud-native approach based on the use of microservices via Red Hat OpenShift, IBM’s Kubernetes container management platform. This will help with the development of modular and portable applications, offering more flexibility and responsiveness in managing banking services, as well as allowing the deployment of new applications for payments and payment systems.

BNP Paribas continuously invests in tech to improve the resilience of its infrastructures and drive development for its employees, clients, and partners. By offering GPUs as a service within its data centres, and a cloud-native infrastructure, it aims to upgrade its technology, security, and compliance for its information systems.