The decision aligns with the bank's strategy to strengthen database performance while maintaining robust data security. The Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer solution enables BNP Paribas to leverage the benefits of cloud infrastructure without migrating its databases entirely off-premises.

This approach incorporates advanced encryption and real-time monitoring capabilities to ensure high standards of data integrity. It also provides access to Oracle Database’s automation features, including process optimisation, improved system accessibility, and automatic failover mechanisms designed to support reliability and resilience. Additionally, the new system is expected to reduce latency between applications and data, enhance operational efficiency, and streamline the management of outdated systems.

Aligning with BNP Paribas' cloud strategy

The adoption of Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer reflects BNP Paribas' commitment to private and dedicated cloud solutions. For several years, the bank has focused on optimising its IT infrastructure by investing in secure data hosting within its own data centres. Consistent with this strategy, BNP Paribas wants to ensure that no client data or sensitive production environments are hosted in the public cloud, prioritising customer data security.

According to officials from BNP Paribas, integrating Oracle’s solution supports the bank's goal of balancing innovation with secure operations. They stated that the technology allows BNP Paribas to enhance business continuity while improving service quality.

Regarding this partnership, Oracle’s Executive Vice President emphasised that financial institutions are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to reduce costs and accelerate innovation. He noted that BNP Paribas’ use of Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer will support its transition to a modern, cost-effective database model that complies with data locality and privacy requirements.