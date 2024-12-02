BNP Paribas acquires major stake in robo-advisor Gambit

Gambit provides both advisory and autonomous investment interfaces to its clients. The arrangement with BNPAM means Gambit will become the preferred partner for robo-advisory solutions for BNP Paribas Group’s retail and wealth management networks, according to a statement.

Terms of the strategic partnership were not disclosed. Gambit will remain an independent company, the statement continued, with its governance, culture and management unchanged.

BNP Paribas Asset Management is the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, a global financial institutions. The company offers a range of active, passive and quantitative investment solutions covering a broad spectrum of asset classes and regions.