BNL, Tink launch multi-banking service in Italy

This forms part of a wider strategic European partnership between BNP Paribas and Tink, announced at the beginning of 2020. BNL and Tink have worked together to add a new multi-banking feature to BNL’s mobile banking app. The new feature gives BNL’s customers a 360-degree view of their finances in one place, by letting them add checking accounts they may hold with other banks in Italy, into the BNL environment.

With this first step in the relationship, BNL is integrating Tink’s account aggregation technology into its app, with money management to follow, according to the official press release.