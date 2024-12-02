



This innovation allows businesses to automate routine banking tasks and view their financial activity in one location. By simplifying complex banking processes, BMO Sync improves efficiency and saves time, marking a significant step forward in Canadian banking technology.











Key features of BMO Sync

Automated payable workflows

BMO Sync eliminates the need for manual file uploads by automating payable workflows. This simplifies wire transfers and domestic electronic payments, reducing administrative burden and improving payment efficiency.

Real-time cash flow management

Users benefit from near-real-time visibility into cash position and transactions. This improved insight supports better decision-making and more effective cash flow management.

Quick and easy onboarding

BMO Sync is designed for simplicity, enabling clients to connect and begin automating payments in under 30 minutes, making the onboarding process fast and user-friendly.

Reconciliation

The solution integrates with ERPs to automatically import transactions into the reconciliation module, improving accuracy and reducing manual effort in financial reconciliation.

BMO Sync is a key element of BMO’s broader Digital First strategy, which focuses on providing clients with better digital solutions. The service aims to improve the client experience by integrating banking services directly into business operations, saving time and minimising errors.





Partnership with FISPAN and the role of APIs

The collaboration between BMO and FISPAN underscores the power of APIs in shaping the future of banking. FISPAN’s open architecture accelerates ERP integration, enabling BMO to deliver BMO Sync quickly and efficiently. The partnership between BMO and FISPAN exemplifies how embedded banking solutions are transforming financial operations for businesses.

BMO Sync is available to BMO Online Banking for Business clients in both the US and Canada. It supports integration with major ERP and accounting systems, providing businesses with a comprehensive tool to improve financial management and efficiency.