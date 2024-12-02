BMO launches iPad app with integrated access to banking

According to a recent BMO study, nearly half of Canadians surveyed (43%) own a tablet device. Furthermore, three quarters (73%) would be interested in an app that allows them to conduct banking and investing in one place, and half (52%) of those who currently manage their own investments would be interested in changing financial institutions to get an app that allows them to do so. Seven in ten (68%) say this functionality would give them the flexibility to bank and invest anywhere at any time. Another 65% believe it would save them time, and 63% say it would allow them to do all their transactions in one place. The survey results cited in the Tablet Study conducted by Pollara are compiled from a random sample of 1201 Canadians 18 years of age and over between December 5 and 9, 2014.

The integrated BMO app provides all of the services and features currently included in both the BMO Everyday Banking mobile app and the BMO InvestorLine Self-Directed mobile app, plus a number of tools and features, including Manage My Finances - a personal financial management tool that provides BMO Everyday Banking customers with the ability to create budgets, set savings goals, track spending and analyze cash flows and transactions; Book an Appointment - a feature that enables the process of booking a real-time branch appointment; the capability to set travel notifications for BMO MasterCard credit cards; the capability to view cheque images and set up multiple bill payments; and others.