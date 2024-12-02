BMO launches Elite Mastercard credit cards in Canada

The two new credit cards are designed to meet the needs of both small entrepreneurs and medium-sized Canadian businesses and are accessible through BMO online banking.

The BMO World Elite card offers 4 BMP Rewards points for every CAD 1 spent on gas, phone, Internet bills, and supplies, and 1.5 BMO Rewards points for each CAD 1 spent on other card purchases. In addition, clients benefit from two complimentary airport lounge visits per year, expanded travel protection, and free virtual care visits processed through Maple.

Clients who opt for the BMO Air Miles World Elite credit card will earn 4x the reward miles when using their card, 1 reward mile per CAD 12 spent on regular purchases, extended travel protection, and free virtual care visits accessed through Maple.