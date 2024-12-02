BMO Capital Markets adds trade finance functionality in Hong Kong

Upgrading its Trade Finance functionality in Hong Kong, a global trade hub, expands the BMO Capital Markets footprint. The enhanced functionalities in Hong Kong will also put BMO in a position to serve North American clients in offshore Renminbi (RMB), following the recent agreement between China and Canada to work toward the establishment of a Canadian RMB trading hub.

The new trade finance functionalities will serve a number of client segments, including multinational corporations with operations in Hong Kong, local companies and mainland subsidiaries with Hong Kong operations and financial institution clients who are active and have cross-border trade finance needs in Hong Kong.

The BMO Capital Markets International Financial Institutions Group has relationships with some 1,200 banks in around 100 countries. Its Trade Finance Group has relationships with companies across North America, Europe and Asia.

BMO Capital Markets is a North American financial services provider. BMOs Trade Finance Group provides services ranging from risk mitigation to supply chain finance and trade payables processing.