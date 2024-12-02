Blume Global acquires LiveSource





The company, which has offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, provides sourcing and procurement orchestration technology, among other solutions, to the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

As of January 1, 2022, all LiveSource employees are part of Blume Global, which has the capabilities to fully support existing LiveSource customers throughout the world. The deal will give current LiveSource customers access to Blume's logistics execution technology and supply chain management expertise, empowering these customers with total control of the freight transportation end of their operations and giving them transparency to alternative suppliers. Blume's multimodal international TMS and multi-leg transportation visibility capabilities complement LiveSource solutions.

Blume will incorporate LiveSource subsidiaries in Switzerland and France. LiveSource operations in the US and Europe will maintain their ISO 27001 certification and GDPR compliancy.