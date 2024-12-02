BlueVine launches integrated solution for SMEs

BlueVine Business Banking offers online services and tools that help small businesses manage their finances with a dashboard that helps with check deposits, transfer funds, and bill and vendor payments. The product has seen adoption among BlueVine’s customers since the beta period and is now available broadly to all small business owners.

Beginning with November 2020, BlueVine will offer 1.0% interest with no minimum balances, up to USD 100.000 enabling the smaller businesses to earn extra cash. The company’s small business customers vary in maturity, size, and annual revenues, ranging from USD 50 thousand to USD 2 million.

Available as part of BlueVine Business Banking is BlueVine Payments. With this bill pay feature, small business owners can pay business vendors or bills – such as leases, utilities, contractors, and more – by bank account, debit card, or credit card (beta). The payment is then sent to vendors either via ACH, wire, or check.