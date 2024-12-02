Bluevine launches business banking plan





With the new solution, businesses can earn up to 4.25% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on their Bluevine Business Checking balances up to USD 3 million, in addition to 50% off most standard payment fees, and priority access to customer support, among others. Bluevine Premier customers can continue to utilise the previous capabilities that come with the standard plan, including FDIC insurance coverage of up to USD 3 million, free standard ACH payments, automated accounts payable, unlimited transactions, international payments, and free QuickBooks Online sync, among others.











Bluevine Premier’s features and capabilities

Developed for companies with balances that exceed USD 100,000, Bluevine Premier offers a high-yield interest rate that removes the need for business owners to move funds into separate savings or brokerage accounts. Moreover, the solution provides small businesses a part of the commercial offerings large banks reserve for corporations, including discounted fees on same-day ACH and outgoing wires, and priority customer support. Bluevine Premier customers also receive up to 20 checks per month that can be printed and emailed, with no additional cost, from their dashboard or mobile device.



According to officials, the company developed the new solution due to the need of customers to receive a high-yield interest rate on their deposit balances without being required to lock up funds in a CD or money-market fund that could reduce cash flow flexibility. With Bluevine Premier, the company intends to allow businesses to remove the need for separate accounts for parking their funds and earn more from it. Furthermore, Bluevine increased the ante with a 4.25% APY and low payment fees, with businesses being able to access them within their everyday business checking accounts.



As of the launch, Bluevine Premier customers who maintain a USD 100,000 minimum average on their daily balance across their Bluevine Checking account and sub-accounts, as well as spend at least USD 5,000 per month on their Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard sustain no monthly fee. On the other hand, businesses that do not meet these criteria can still use the solution for a monthly fee of USD 95.





Bluevine’s previous developments and launches