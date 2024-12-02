The integration will provide data sync and collaboration opportunities for small business owners and accountants in the US.











Banking solutions for small businesses

Through this collaboration, Bluevine customers can sync their banking data with Xero, providing SMEs and their accountants with greater efficiencies and growth opportunities.

Leveraging Bluevine’s dashboard, accountants can securely access their clients' Bluevine accounts, making it easier to collaborate and manage finances. The partnership with Xero offers customers a solution for tracking expenses, analysing financial performance, and managing cash flow.

Bluevine Plus and Premier customers will receive a six-month free trial of Xero's accounting software, while US-based Xero customers can access a three-month free trial of Bluevine's Plus or Premier banking plans. Bluevine Standard customers will receive a free three-month trial of Xero's accounting software.

Bluevine Premier offers a 3.7% annual percentage yield, low-cost payment fees, ACH positive pay, and priority customer support. To further help small businesses, Xero customers opening a Bluevine account can also qualify for a USD 300 sign-up bonus if they meet eligibility requirements.

Xero notes that SMEs grow when they have access to accurate, real-time financial data that enables them to make informed decisions. It aims to offer this access by integrating with Bluevine to sync financial data into the platform and give users a clear view of their cash flow.

Accurate, real-time data is vital for decision-making, but it is not always readily available. A recent study found that nearly 30% of data inaccuracies are caused by inadequacies with current relevant technology. Real-time, two-way syncing is a simple integration experience that creates a common language between various systems to prevent errors.