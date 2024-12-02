Bluevine adds Allpoint to its ATM network

Bluevine, a one-stop digital banking platform specifically designed for small businesses, has announced a new partnership with Allpoint to provide more convenient ATM cash deposit access to its customers through 1,500 Allpoint+ enabled ATMs.

Combining the new Allpoint partnership with participating Green Dot retailers, small business customers now have access to a network of over 91,500 secure ATM and retail locations nationwide for cash deposit capabilities without the need to ever step into a bank branch. Together with more than 37,000 in-network MoneyPass ATMs for fee-free cash withdrawals, Bluevine customers now benefit from access to over 128,500 locations for their cash management needs.











Shrinking ATM landscape in the US poses challenges for SMEs

Since 2019, the number of ATM locations across the US has been in steady decline, according to research firm Euromonitor International, as payment preferences have shifted toward digital and traditional banks continue to reduce the size of their costly branch networks. For small businesses, a market segment largely underserved by traditional banks, owners still need reliable, secure access to deposit cash as an essential part of their financial management operations.

Bluevine executives emphasise their commitment to customer convenience and improved service through the Allpoint partnership, expanding their cash deposit and withdrawal network nationwide. Recognising the ongoing importance of cash management for many small businesses, Bluevine addresses the declining ATM networks of major banks by enhancing its branchless banking capabilities in collaboration with trusted partners like Allpoint, Green Dot, and MoneyPass.

Bluevine customers can now find in-network ATM locations through the mobile app on the cash deposit page. Displayed with prominent signage, Allpoint+ ATMs are available at select CVS, Walgreens, and other retail stores in major metropolitan areas across the US Customers can also choose to deposit cash at over 90,000 GreenDot retail locations, including participating Walgreens, Walmart, 7-Eleven, CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Rite Aid, and Dollar General stores.





What does Bluevine do?

Bluevine provides a one-stop digital banking platform specifically designed for small businesses. Since launching in 2013, Bluevine’s innovative and intuitive products, including business checking, integrated accounts payable, and lines of credit, have helped over 500,000 business owners save time and money so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Arm). It is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.