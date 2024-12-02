BlueSnap to improve digital payments in post-pandemic education

The global payments company has teamed up with Faria Education Group as well as other edtech including Teaching Strategies, Snowman Software, Proclass, and Finalsite. The string of new client acquisitions comes amid unprecedented growth in the market. In 2020 alone, the UK’s edtech sector grew by 72% as a result of mandatory school closures and national lockdowns.

BlueSnap’s white-label solution enables edtech companies to integrate digital payments into their platforms to increase efficiency, reduce risk and enhance the overall user journey.