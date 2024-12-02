BlueSnap partners with Dalenys





While BlueSnap has offered local card acquiring in France for many years, the partnership with Dalenys strengthens BlueSnap’s local card acquiring capabilities in Europe. This enables businesses with a customer base in France to process digital payments as a local transaction.

Dalenys offers a payment solution, maximising conversion rates and fighting fraud. They support large businesses and regulated institutions throughout Europe with their team expertise, in-house engineered technology, and payment data.

As part of Groupe BPCE, Dalenys will enable BlueSnap to continue its building more redundancy, failover, and payment optimisation capabilities in the region.

BlueSnap’s capabilities

Available in over 200 regions worldwide, BlueSnap’s Intelligent Payment Routing technology, part of its global payment services, automatically recognises a card’s issuing country and directs it to one of its 47 local card acquiring banks worldwide to optimise sales and reduce costs.

With its new solution for Payment Facilitators, based on a full API platform, Dalenys offers features for PayFacs, such as automated onboarding, compliance with card schemes, monitoring and control of their operations.

BlueSnap's Payment Orchestration Platform is specifically designed to help businesses accept payments both domestically and internationally. Businesses only need to do one integration and will receive one account and one contract to accept payments in 200 geographies with 100+ currencies and 100+ payment types.