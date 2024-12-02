BlueSnap integrates with Avalara for cloud-based sales tax compliance automation

As a result of this partnership, BlueSnap merchants are set to be able to use Avalara’s cloud-based solution AvaTax functionalities from within their existing workflow to automatically calculate the final tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara combines their proprietary database with enhanced algorithms for real-time address validation and geolocation, application of taxability rules, tax calculation, tax return preparation and filing, tax remittance, and tax forms and records management.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.

In recent news, Group FMG, a multi-channel content and commerce solutions company, has entered a partnership with Avalara.