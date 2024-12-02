BlueSnap acquires AP automation provider Armatic

The B2B payment processing market represents USD 127 trillion in volume, with USD 26 trillion in the US alone, and has not fully modernized, still relies predominantly on paper invoices and checks. B2B companies are also becoming increasingly global, providing digital-first borderless products and services, which further compounds their invoicing and payment challenges.

By bringing Armatic into its platform, BlueSnap provides a solution which offers customers digital invoice management with the ability to issue one-time or recurring invoices and manage subscription plans, automated account receivable and payments reconciliation integrated with the major accounting ERP and CRM software including NetSuite, Intaact, QuickBooks and Salesforce