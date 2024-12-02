Bluefin becomes a Nacha preferred partner

In becoming a Preferred Partner, Bluefin joins a group of innovators that Nacha recognises for offering products and services that align with Nacha's core strategies to advance the ACH Network. Bluefin is a player in encryption and tokenisation technologies for payment and data security. Its partner network includes 135 processors and gateways, serving 36 countries.

Nacha governs the ACH Network, the payment system that offers Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all US bank and credit union accounts. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.