BlueCart launches BlueCart Pay

BlueCart has offered its clients supplier, order, and invoice management tools. These tools make it easier to source materials and handle payments on time, but the platform needed more means to pay vendors for transactions not related to BlueCart business. For example, if a distributor sources raw ingredients and equipment from the same vendor, they'd have to use a different payment platform for the equipment purchase.

BlueCart Pay now offers clients the ability to pay both existing and third-party vendors for other goods and services via ACH. Instead of using BlueCart strictly for wholesale produce or meat transactions, for example, BlueCart clients can now pay their vendors for electricity, rent, gas, warehousing, and other operational bills.





BlueCart’s latest developments

BlueCart has handled over USD 2 billion in sales through its multiple hospitality SaaS solutions. In recent years, BlueCart has continued to develop and expand its offerings to better serve the needs of the food service industry. One of the most significant developments for BlueCart has been the introduction of its new marketplace feature. This feature allows food service operators to browse and purchase products from a range of different suppliers through a single interface, making the purchasing process more efficient and convenient.

Another significant development for BlueCart has been its focus on data analytics and business intelligence. The platform now provides users with detailed insights into their sales and purchasing data, helping them to identify trends and make more informed decisions about their business.

Finally, BlueCart has also expanded its reach by partnering with other technology providers in the food service industry. BlueCart has partnered with several third-party delivery providers, enabling food service operators to offer delivery services without having to manage the logistics themselves.





The benefits of ACH payments

One of the key benefits of ACH payments for vendors is faster access to funds. Because ACH payments are typically processed within one to two business days, vendors can receive payments more quickly than with traditional payment methods like checks. This can be especially beneficial for small businesses or vendors who may be operating on tight margins and need to manage their cash flow carefully.

Another advantage is lower processing fees. ACH payments typically have lower processing fees than other payment methods, such as credit card payments.

Finally, accepting payments through ACH can help to increase efficiency and streamline payment processing for vendors. ACH payments are processed electronically, which means that vendors can save time and resources by avoiding the need to manually process paper checks or other payment methods. Additionally, ACH payments can be initiated and tracked online, which can help to improve overall efficiency and reduce the risk of errors.