Blue Yonder acquires One Network for USD 839 mln

One Network, known for its autonomous and resilient services, is a global provider of intelligent control towers. Upon finalisation, Blue Yonder will be in a strong position to meet customers’ requirements across planning, execution, commerce, and networks.

Representatives of Blue Yonder noted that supply chains are becoming increasingly intricate. As more companies diversify their product sourcing globally to mitigate risk, there's a growing need for sharing information and resources throughout the entire value chain. This, coupled with rising disruptions and geopolitical risks, has compelled organisations to develop more resilient and robust supply chains. With the addition of One Network’s capabilities, the representatives believe that their organisation will establish itself as a leading supply chain solutions provider. This move will enable them to offer a unified, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem capable of withstanding today’s challenges while integrating innovative, forward-thinking technologies.





The amalgamation of One Network’s Digital Supply Chain Network™ and Blue Yonder’s supply chain capabilities forms an ecosystem that:

Facilitates real-time, multi-enterprise optimisation, orchestration, and collaboration both within and outside an organisation, spanning multiple tiers from customers to suppliers.

Enables customers to transition instantly from the order planning phase to fulfilment, eliminating the typical time gap between order entry and physical fulfilment. Customers can also access a more comprehensive and actionable dataset across the multi-enterprise ecosystem by setting up alerts, benefiting from automation, and leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Offers real-time visibility across the supply chain, empowering customers to take immediate action through upstream and downstream collaboration.

Integrates disparate data silos, providing a holistic, executive-level view of the entire supply chain, resulting in the ability to optimise and execute automatically through prescriptive real-time decision-making technology.

Carriers and suppliers will have access to a range of services tailored to their needs, including advanced shipment scheduling management, telematics tracking and predictive insights, real-time visibility into on-time delivery trends (by site, lane, carrier, distribution center), and the ability to manage exceptions.

One Network people highlighted that supply chains persist in being fragmented and facing disruptions. They stressed the necessity for a unified platform that enables multi-tier orchestration, planning, and collaboration, expediting processes with autonomous and semi-autonomous decision-making and execution across trading partners. This, according to Greg Brady, chairman and founder of One Network, signifies the next phase in establishing a resilient and collaborative supply chain. Brady noted that Blue Yonder offers the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry, covering planning to execution. Combined with their network and multi-enterprise, multi-tier platform, representatives believe they are positioned to establish the backbone of this new supply chain of the future.

As they say, by using One Network’s platform and multi-party network, utilised by over 150,000 trading partners, Blue Yonder’s customers will benefit from an ecosystem that:

Expedites end-to-end decision-making, providing increased visibility into materials, resources, loads, routes, and capacity.

Delivers real-time insights and predictions, empowering action across the supply chain ecosystem, resulting in fewer disruptions and a more resilient supply chain.

Seamlessly shares data across the entire multi-tier supply chain, including suppliers and carriers, facilitating streamlined insights into potential disruptions and the ability to mitigate risk.

Enhances supplier and carrier collaboration processes – from order creation through scheduling and fulfilment – from days to minutes, reducing inaccuracies, time, and costs.

Facilitates the transition to autonomous supply chain management through Smart Prescriptions™, adaptive flows, and interactive visualisations, powered by proprietary AI technology.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent in transactions of this nature, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in Q2 or Q3 2024. This deal underscores Blue Yonder’s momentum in the supply chain management sector and, upon completion, will represent approximately USD 1 billion in M&A investments covering three acquisitions since Q4 2023. This announcement follows Blue Yonder’s acquisition of flexis AG, which offers factory planning, sequencing, and slotting capabilities, and Doddle, which provides returns management and reverse logistics solutions.