Blue Prism obtains USD 120 mln investment for RPA suite





In April 2020, Blue Prism had launched a COVID-19 response task team to work with the UK’s National Health Service, University of California, and the Leeds Building Society to automate personnel, vaccine development, finance, and related health care support functions.

RPA can be described as a form of workflow automation technology that used AI to tackle digital tasks, which were typically performed by humans. The robot processing automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 10.7 billion by 2027, according to analyticsindiamag.com.







