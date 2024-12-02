bluBuzzard shows progress regarding its digital payments

bluBuzzard’s objective is to build an interconnecting financial landscape of businesses that utilise its digital asset named buzCoin. The product represents a digitised ounce of silver. As such, buzCoin may serve as an alternative hedge against inflation, deflation, and fiat currency.

Furthermore, buzCoin provides an opportunity for coin value appreciation. As silver appreciates, so could buzCoin. The relative stability of silver, combined with its potential for price growth, makes buzCoin an alternative online payment source for goods and services.