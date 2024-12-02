Bloom Bank Gambia launches its digital banking platform





Bloom digital banking is designed to help the customers manage their finance at their own time, giving them the option to take their bank with them, wherever and whenever, on their phones, tablets, or computers, as per Voice Gambia.

The Bloom Bank digital banking gives the SME the opportunity to receive cashless payments or set up an automatic payment to suppliers; the corporate institutions the opportunity to transfer funds with the click of a button.

Bloom Bank Africa Gambia was incorporated in 2008, then as Skye Bank Gambia, a people-focused bank serving the banking needs of Gambians and Gambian businesses. In 2019, the bank was acquired by new shareholders, and subsequently rebranded to Bloom Bank Africa