Blocksize Capital joins Avaloq.one Ecosystem

Avaloq.one was launched in 2019 and currently has 100 fintechs active in its open banking marketplace. With the inclusion of Blocksize Capital in the Avaloq.one ecosystem, the blockchain technology of the blockchain technology provider will be accessible for banks and asset managers who want to manage and trade digital assets. Blocksize Capital's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution offers a transaction-based subscription model that reduces initial implementation costs for new customers.

An open API architecture allows the SaaS offer to be connected to the existing technology infrastructure of financial institutions. According to a Blocksize Capital representative, the partnership enables the company to share their Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) knowledge with banks and asset managers. An Avaloq representative states that Blocksize Capital's digital asset solutions are an addition to Avaloq's crypto assets platform, with which they offer financial institutions a solution for crypto investments.