Blockpulse and Lemonway to pursue a security token offering





Blockpulse offers a blockchain-based software solution for digitising securities issuance and management operations for unlisted joint-stock companies. During the first launch phase, only simplified joint-stock companies with fixed capital can use the service.

Client companies may register on the Blockpulse website to utilise its service that manages and creates documentation, such as shareholdings, using blockchain technology. A company may control the issuance and distribution of their securities and can follow the operation in real-time.

The negotiation and signing of documents are managed on the site with investments flowing through Lemonway and a segrated wallet. Lemonway facilitates KYC and AML requirements. Therefore, investors receive digital securities or tokenized shares validated by Lemonway.