Blockpass, EasyFi partner for digital assets lending platform

The partnership features a use case for on-chain KYC data via a network consisting of Blockpass, Chainlink, Matic and EasyFi, enabling the realisation of decentralised and compliant lending and borrowing of digital assets over public networks.

EasyFi is a protocol built to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by the first generation of DeFi solutions with respect to transaction speeds and costs which create a bottleneck when operating at scale. Its protocol aims to cover all manner of bases, including micro-lending, under-collateralised loans, credit delegation, credit default swaps and more.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which offers a compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration.