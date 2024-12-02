Blockchain platform Factorin to transform the trade finance market in Russia

The technology company offers a distributed platform that automates the interaction of the customers’, suppliers’, and factors’ accounting systems, and removes all manual work in the preparation, verification, and approval of documents, according to the official release.

Factorin addresses trade finance for small and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, the team behind Factorin plans to launch a new platform in Europe. Few details are currently available, but this will be an advanced decentralised platform that combines all the expertise the team gathered on the frontier of distributed ledger technology.

Factorin is a large blockchain-powered supply chain finance platform in CEE and the largest in Russia. The company was founded in 2018 by Andrei Maklin with venture builder Digital Horizon. The platform launched in June 2019.