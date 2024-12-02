Bling Card and Treezor partner to launch financial education app in Germany

With the Bling Card, children and teens can pay independently and securely throughout Germany, including online. Thanks to the Bling app, the young users learn how to handle money responsibly. For the educational functions and content, Bling works together with independent certified educators and experts. Parents can assist their children in using the Bling Card via the app. They have the possibility to set limits, send money immediately and reward their children for tasks. Since the Bling Card is a prepaid card, overdrawing is not possible.

To implement both technical and regulatory payment functions, Bling is relying on Treezor, provider Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), regulated since 2016 and part of the Societe Generale group since 2019.

Thanks to Bling, Treezor is making its services live in Germany for the first time. Treezor is a Principal Member of Mastercard and Bling will rely on this network, meaning the Bling Card can be used to make secure payments wherever Mastercard is accepted. The Bling Card will be launched during Q4 2021 and interested families can already join the waiting list at blingcard.de.