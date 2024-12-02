Blend partners with Astra

As per the press release, the most common challenge that consumers face when trying to fund their deposit accounts in one go is the limited options and convenience of funding methods. ACH transfers have long been the standard for account funding, but with the rise of digital payments, banks and credit unions are now offering debit card funding as an easier and more user-friendly option.





Using debit cards for funding removes the need to input routing and account numbers required by ACH transfers, resulting in a faster and smoother account setup process. This allows consumers to activate and use their new accounts in just one session.











Moreover, consumers with limited funds are more likely to overdraw their accounts with ACH transfers, which can lead to additional fees. Debit cards mitigate this risk by restricting transactions to the available balance. Additionally, debit card transactions generally provide immediate or near-immediate access to funds, whereas ACH transfers can take several days to complete.





More accounts funded faster for financial institutions

By integrating Astra’s Card to Account payment solution directly within Blend’s Deposit Account application flow, Blend customers are able to drive digital engagement beyond just the initial application capture, helping to reduce abandonment rates and increase the speed it takes for consumers to complete an application. And for internal support teams, that means less manual outreach and follow-ups to get accounts fully funded, and more time deepening customer relationships.







Benefits of card funding