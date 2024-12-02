Blackhawk Network appoints Moneyhub for leasing compliance solutions and Open Banking standards

Using Moneyhub, Blackhawk Network is able to demonstrate a robust platform that adheres to the industry standards. The technology also enables Blackhawk Network to validate third-party providers (TPPs) to access consent driven user data and initiate payments, meaning that it can provide connectivity to third parties through live applications.

Moneyhub’s platform is built to consume and provide APIs. Coupled with their knowledge of Open Banking, it provides a solution for compliance with regulatory standards. Moneyhub not only does this for organisations covered by PSD2 but any that want to embrace GDPR compliant and consumer-centric channels such as pensions and investment providers.

Blackhawk Network creates customer and employee engagement solutions that maximise sales, productivity and loyalty. At its core, Blackhawk Network enables businesses to make connections between brands and people; in-store, online, and through mobile devices.

Moneyhub is the Open Finance platform aimed at enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities and their businesses. Moneyhub’s APIs and white-label solutions power businesses - both from within and from outside of financial services - with data connections and intelligence, leveraging Open Banking payments to enable hyper-personalised experiences that drive customer engagement.

Founded in 2009, Moneyhub is authorised as AISP and PISP by the FCA, ISO-27001 certified, a founding member of FDTA and a member of EMA.