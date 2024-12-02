Bizcuit partners with Volksbank

Customers can request Biizcuit’s app, which offers entrepreneurs modular products and services that make financial administrative affairs clearer, directly via 'My SNS Zakelijk'. This app enables an automatic accounting link, among other things. Receipts, purchase invoices and bank transactions can automatically be processed in the linked accounting package after approval from the entrepreneur. The user can also schedule and execute the payment directly from the Ondernemersapp.

Sales invoices are then automatically entered by the accounting package or are prepared for possible follow-up, such as reminders via a reminder invoice. The link between the Bizcuit platform and the Volksbank banking environment exchanges data between the bank, the accounting package and other business applications and presents this in one central place. All financial administrative matters are therefore managed and performed from one environment, such as documents, cash flow and payments.