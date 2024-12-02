Biza.io launches first Open Banking sandbox in Australia

The cloud-based solution, focused on three key themes of Discover, Build and Comply, allows for rapid deployment of many customised environments simulating the CDR, empowering organisations to begin testing their implementations specific to their required use cases.

Open Banking technologists can request to join the Beta program, enabling them to deploy new environments via the DataRight.io Lab, which supports the key components that application developers require to build value propositions based on the CDR Standards including: product Information API: detailed product information for banking products, banking Information API, customer and consent API with endpoints containing customer information and mandated consent workflows.