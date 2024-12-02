Biz2Credit, Infosys sign digital banking partnership

Under the partnership, Infosys will serve as the technology integrator for Biz2X, a SaaS platform offered by Biz2Credit. The SaaS platform enables financial institutions to set up a modern digital bank and offer a bespoke lending experience.

Biz2Credit said that the combination of digital lending along with core banking software will be a major step in the Fintech industry, as it helps to offer a fully-equipped suite of digital bank capabilities as a turnkey solution. Infosys representatives have steted that the company wants to work together with Biz2X Platform to assemble solutions for data monetisation, underwriting, and lending.