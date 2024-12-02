Biz2Credit creates SBA disaster loan for SMBs





The company, which is a provider of an online marketplace for small business funding, specified that its SBA Disaster loans can take three to four weeks to process and will also get pre-screened to see if they qualify for short-term funding.

Biz2Credit has also provided a dedicated website, offering information about Small Business Administration (SBA), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and other types of funding for businesses in need of working capital.

The company was among the set of fintechs who joined and proposed to the US Senate and House of Representatives for discretionary funding.