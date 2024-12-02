Bixie teams up with UBX





The partnership hopes to help Filipino women with financial knowledge, network, tools, products, and services to help them become financially independent.

Bixie will leverage the Open Finance platform of UBX to disburse aid funds directly to beneficiaries through i2i’s disbursement network. i2i, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) venture of UBX, has a network of over 3,000 banking agents that provide basic banking solutions and services in unserved and underserved areas in the Philippines.

Bixie has also started providing Filipino women with a free personal accident with telemedicine insurance policies to women through Assured, UBX’s embedded insurance platform.

Bixie also has a digital ledger/financial goal tracker that provides women insights on their spending. It also features a digital community center that allows members to share their financial goals and milestones.