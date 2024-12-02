Bixie signs agreement with FSSI to improve financial solutions for women





Bixie is an Asia-based female finance platform, providing an AI-powered finance platform that encourages savings and wealth generation through knowledge, network, and tools tailored by and for women.

FSSI’s portfolio of financial technology solutions and services like JoJoPay and JoJoCare has been helping thousands shift to digital banking, and this partnership serves both FSSI and Bixie an opportunity to further financial literacy and digital innovation in the country.

JoJoPay is a digital payment platform allowing users to move money instantly across borders and where transactions are powered by the Cloudchain blockchain. On the other hand, JoJoCare is an online consultation platform where consumers and providers can safely access and deliver healthcare, a demand that has seen a surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSSI will be sharing its APIs for integration with Bixie’s app, while also allowing Bixie to leverage FSSI’s integrations within the Philippines such as its tech, blockchain, and banking partners as well its OPS (Operators of Payment Systems) licence with BSP.