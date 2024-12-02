Bitpanda teams up with Fabrick





This partnership enables these institutions to offer their customers access to a portfolio of more than 170 digital assets through Bitpanda’s White Label Solution that is helping to democratise investing.

The fintech’s White Label Solution enables both established and innovative new players to accelerate their digital transformation by offering their customers access to digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals, as well as custody and wallet services.

Through this collaboration, Fabrick will connect its services to Bitpanda’s backend tech through a set of APIs. All Bitpanda’s White Label partners, including customers of Fabrick users, can still interact with the front end that they are familiar with, this encompasses the entire user experience, from researching an asset via Bitpanda's tools, to investing in it, as well as portfolio monitoring and future asset trading.