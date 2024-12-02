Bitpanda offering white label solution

This launch allows neo-banks, multi-banking apps and traditional companies to use Bitpanda's infrastructures to digitally trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with their end customers. According to a Bitpanda representative, the white label offer is a way for the company to enter the B2B2C market. Bitpanda will be starting by offering the solution to three companies from Spain, Italy and France.

Aside from the technical infrastructure, corporate customers may also use the corresponding Bitpanda licenses. The representative adds that the company wants to design its pricing model individually for the customer, depending on how the partnership is structured and can agree on fixed fees as well as trading commissions.