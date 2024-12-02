To this end, the fintech is cooperating with the Austria-based mobile trading platform Bitpanda, whose API solution has now been integrated into the Plum app. The fintech has approximately 1.3 million customers and manages around GBP 1.3 billion in assets, and is not the first company to use the B2B solution from Bitpands.

Bitpanda offers an API solution intended to provide companies with crypto services for customers. The API-based infrastructure created with Bitpanda ensures that they are trading through an exchange that meets the strictest regulatory standards. According to a Bitpanda representative, the partners share their mission of making investing accessible to everyone.



