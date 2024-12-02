Bitfinex partners with OpenPayd





The introduction of SEPA payments provides additional options for Bitfinex customers to deploy EUR onto the platform. Through the new collaboration, customers will have the ability to pay-in and pay-out from their accounts near-instantly.

The OpenPayd service enables the automation of critical back-end functions such as reconciliation and has enabled businesses to scale operations across Europe.

OpenPayd is an embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure provider for the digital economy. Its platform delivers a suite of banking and payments infrastructure: accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, card acquiring and Open Banking services via a single API.