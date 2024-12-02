Bitcoin Suisse partners with Worldline for lighting network payments

The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.

In order to enable lightning-fast payments with Bitcoin, the bank is cooperating with the digital payment service provider Worldline. A Wordline Crypto Payments representative states that the company plans to introduce technological innovations to promote sustainability and that this goal can be implemented by aggregating transactions before mining on the blockchain, which also lowers the energy costs per payment processing.