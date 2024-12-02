Bita raises USD 6 million Series A for index customisation

According to a Bita representative, the construction of portfolios by dis-intermediating the traditional providers, as well granular customisation of indexes, is becoming a new area for clients. The company aims to use the new financing to build out its index infrastructure technology.

An EFTS Capital representative states that the company’s investment shows that they believe BITA can challenge the big index providers’ dominance with their tech-first approach. The new cash will allow Bita to accelerate its technology rollout, add new functionalities to its all-in-one indexing platform and expand its business activity further across Europe and North America.