BISON introduces securities trading

Securities trading is initially available in the mobile app version in Germany for German citizens from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning to 10:00 in the evening (excluding some public holidays). Purchase orders for securities are possible up to an amount of EUR 100,000 per transaction, with any number of orders per day being transacted. Sell ​​orders are unlimited and customers are free to decide whether they would like to activate the securities trading function in the app in the future. Further features such as additional order types, securities savings plans, and a desktop version are planned. Securities purchases and sales at BISON are carried out on a regulated trading platform of the Boerse Stuttgart Group.

In November 2022, BISON expanded its crypto portfolio with seven new coins. BISON customers were able to use the currencies Aave (AAVE), Algorand (ALGO), Dencentraland (MANA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Sandbox (SAND) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). With the new coins, BISON aimed to cover both established altcoins and young technologies. In addition to the ten coins already established on BISON (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot, Ripple, Solana, and Uniswap), users are now also able to trade the new cryptocurrencies without fees.





BISON makes money from the spread between the displayed buy and sell prices, which is usually 0.75% per buy and sell. Users do not incur any other costs or fees, such as costs for custody or the deposit and withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. Boerse Stuttgart Group's crypto platform offers its users features such as limit orders, where users set a price at which they want to buy or sell a specific cryptocurrency.