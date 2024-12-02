Bison Bank chooses PSD2 Ready software from ndgit

ndgit will also provide local technical expertise to accelerate integration of its standardised PSD2 solution, helping Bison Bank to fulfil the central functions required by the Regulatory Technical Standards while evolving new services.

Bison Bank represents ndgit’s second customer win in Portugal. Enabling the fulfilment of the new regulatory PSD2 functions for third-party service providers, ndgit’s secure APIs will allow Bison Bank to extend its digital offerings, including online and mobile, to its clients around the world. At the same time, ndgit will support Bison Bank with local implementation, helping to configure, integrate and commission the software on-premise at the bank's data centre within a two-month timeframe.

The ndgit software PSD2 Ready offers ready-to-use APIs with backend connectors according to the technical standards of the Berlin Group, STET or UK Open Banking. It offers a full suite of PSD2 functionality, from third-party management to PSD2 reports, and is compliant with RTS regulation. The software is flexibly configured and can be easily customised to suit a bank’s individual requirements, infrastructure and chosen API standards. Updates and expansions are imported centrally by ndgit without the need to adjust individual banking interfaces. PSD2 Ready can be deployed on-premise, on the bank's own servers, or as a SaaS variant hosted within ndgit’s own BSI-certified data centre.