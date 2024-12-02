BisB updates its digital services





Launched in partnership with Tarabut Gateway, an open banking platform, the open banking service is being launched in a single streamlined application through BisB Digital, where customers can link and view bank accounts across different banks on a single platform instead of multiple mobile app.

The new service helps customers with transparency and a view of their finances across multiple accounts including accounts at other banks through the digital application. In addition, it grants customers access to data from credit card accounts, investment accounts and other accounts through a universal API thereby eliminating the need for customers to request for statements from multiple accounts.