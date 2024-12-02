BIS Innovation Hub to expand to new locations in Europe and North America

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) expansion will allow Innovation Hub to spur central bank work across multiple fintech pillars. In the next two years, the BIS will open centres in collaboration with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank/Eurosystem, and four Nordic central banks (Danmarks Nationalbank, the Central Bank of Iceland, the Central Bank of Norway and Sveriges Riksbank). The BIS will also form a strategic partnership with the Federal Reserve System (New York).

The expansion will build on the foundation already put in place by the first three Hub Centres - with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Swiss National Bank. The BIS Innovation Hub was established in 2019 to identify and develop in-depth insights into financial technology trends of relevance to central banks, as stated by the official press release.