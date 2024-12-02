BirchStreet Systems partners BancTec for AP automation solution

Under the agreement, BirchStreet will be reselling BancTec’s invoice processing functionalities, including receipt, open, prep, scan and data capture, to their existing customer base along with new customers throughout the world.

The addition of BancTec’s invoice processing service augments BirchStreet’s established procure-to-pay (P2P) system offering, a fully integrated and automated end-to-end business process, which starts with suppliers, continues with ordering and receiving, and ends with payment.

The procure-to-pay business solution created by the partnership between BancTec and BirchStreet has been selected by Montage Hotels & Resorts as a way for the luxury hotel and resort management company to centralize all accounts payable operations with a streamlined system where vendors directly submit invoices to BancTec for capture and integration with the BirchStreet system.

BirchStreet is a cloud platform for e-procurement and procure-to-pay in the hospitality industry. BancTec is a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO), offering financial transaction automation and document management services.

In recent news, BancTec has signed a Virtual Operator agreement for e-invoice services together with the Swedish e-invoice company Scancloud AB.