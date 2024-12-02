BirchStreet partners Wyndham Hotels&Resorts for procure-to-pay automation

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, a full-service brand located in key business and vacation destinations around the world, will use BirchStreet to centralize their purchasing, accounting, inventory and recipe functions on a global scale to boost visibility, compliance and control over their spend.

They selected the e-procurement module to connect with their preferred suppliers with easy ordering, Advanced Approval Workflow to allow for different levels of routing and approval of purchase orders, as well as the Checkbook Drilldown to access line item details and instant business intelligence.

In addition, they selected the Accounts Payable (AP) 3-Way Auto-Matching module to ensure compliance by matching the purchase order, receiving documents and invoice. The Inventory Control module automates items that are used, transferred, replenished, planned and tracked. Recipe Management helps Food & Beverage (F&B) and the staff to maintain centralized and consistent recipes with complete nutritional data, menu engineering and accurate food costs with real-time pricing to better control margins.

Approximately 45 United States properties have already implemented the BirchStreet platform, along with their Dolce portfolio, which was recently acquired and already using the system. The global rollout will begin the next phase starting with Australia.