Binderr taps into Nordigen's Open Banking data





Binderr is a Malta-based business finance and automated accounting platform, created for freelancers and SMEs. Binderr opts for simplified processes and options that save time for their clients, such as quick invoice creation, expense reports updated with photographed receipts, and clear real-time financial insights. The platform also boasts an innovative tax system, with automatic updates to VAT, and income tax returns with every transaction.

Nordigen enables Binderr to perform automated accounting procedures by providing an interface whereby client's data is safely sourced from their bank account and communicated securely to the platform. This information includes transactions, as well as all surrounding information in relation to dates, names, and context.

Nordigen is an Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.