Binance secures USD 2 billion investment from MGX

The transaction marks the first institutional investment in Binance and represents the largest single investment in a cryptocurrency company, as well as the most substantial investment ever conducted in stablecoin according to the official press release.

MGX's entry into blockchain and cryptocurrency

The investment signals MGX’s initial foray into the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, granting it a minority stake in Binance. The move aligns with MGX’s strategy to support advancements in AI, blockchain, and financial technology. A representative from MGX stated that the company sees blockchain as a key driver of transformation in digital finance and aims to facilitate innovation in the sector.

Binance has a strong presence in the United Arab Emirates, a jurisdiction known for its regulatory clarity and progressive approach to digital assets. The company employs approximately 1,000 individuals in the UAE, forming a significant portion of its global workforce of around 5,000.

A Binance official commented that the investment represents a step forward for both the company and the wider crypto industry. The exchange intends to use the capital to strengthen compliance, security measures, and user protections while continuing to work with regulators worldwide to support transparent and responsible policies for the digital asset space.

A representative from MGX emphasised that the investment reflects the company’s belief in blockchain’s role in reshaping digital finance. With institutional adoption increasing, MGX sees a growing demand for secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure. The company aims to support advancements in decentralised finance (DeFi) and AI-powered blockchain solutions, contributing to the expansion of the tokenised digital economy.

Following these developments, Binance stated that it will maintain its focus on regulatory compliance, user protection, and ecosystem growth.